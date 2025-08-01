John Kaljian Returns to Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward John Kaljian will be returning to the team for the 2025-26 season.

Kaljian, 25, from South Lyon, Mich., was claimed by the Mayhem last season after he was placed on waivers by the Peoria Rivermen. In an abbreviated first season of professional hockey, Kaljian totaled five points (1 g, 4 a) in 14 games between Peoria and Macon.

"We liked what we saw out of John from the brief time he was in Macon," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He's talented at using his body around the net-front; combining that with awareness and his skill in-tight will lead to success. He can play in all situations for us, which we're excited about."

Prior to his professional career, Kaljian spent four years at NCAA-division III Adrian College, where he was a four-year teammate of recent Mayhem signee Connor May and was named captain in his senior season. He scored 56 points (23 g, 33 a) through his 102 games with Adrian.

"I'm super excited to be back," said Kaljian. "Coming in late in the season, it felt like a perfect fit with the coaches and guys in the room. The southern hospitality was real."

