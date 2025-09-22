Mayhem Sign Offensive Standout Price

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that they have signed forward Bobby Price for the 2025-26 season.

Price, 25, from Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., began his professional career last season with the FPHL's Port Huron Prowlers, recording 8 regular season points (4 g, 4 a) in six games, before being a point-per-game playoff performer with six points (5 g, 1 a) in six playoff games.

"Bobby had quick success in his short time as a pro," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He can change a game with his shot."

Price was a four-year offensive standout at NCAA division-III Trine University, putting up 93 points (38 g, 55 a) in 112 games, and was named the team captain in his senior year.

Price said, "I'm excited to start my career with absolute Mayhem in Macon!"

