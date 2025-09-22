Dawgs Sign Brothers for the 2025-2026 Season

Published on September 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Marcus & Trey Fechko have signed contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Marcus Fechko, a Raritan New Jersey native previously played for the Janesville Jets during the 2023-24 season, then moved to the Odessa Jackalopes in the 2024-2025 season. He appeared in 43 games that season, where he scored 16 points and had 27 assists.

Fechko is a five-foot-nine forward, he will be joining the team alongside his older brother Trey Fechko.

Trey Fechko appeared in 34 regular season games for the Janesville Jets in 2023-24, scoring 33 total points with 13 goals and 20 assists.

This will be Fechko's first season in the SPHL, after previously playing in the NAHL & BCHL.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







