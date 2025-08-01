Ice Flyers Sign Defenseman Greg Susinski

August 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FL - Defenseman Greg Susinski and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"Greg has the opportunity to grow his game this season. He is a dependable big body who possesses a great skill set with a quality first pass and quality hockey sense. I look forward to seeing his confidence grow this season in an Ice Flyer uniform," said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Susinski, a 6'4 defenseman, returns to the Ice Flyers for the 2025-26 season. He began the 2024-25 campaign in Pensacola before being placed on waivers and claimed by the Macon Mayhem. Susinski appeared in 40 games for the Ice Flyers in 2024-25, recording 6 points (2g, 4a), and then went on to play 11 games with the Mayhem to close out the season. Susinski is looking forward to returning to the Hangar and the Pensacola community, stating, "None of this is possible without the support of Ice Flyer Nation."







