Ice Flyers Acquire Veteran Goaltender Moran and Top Scorer Parrish in Trade with Quad City

July 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have acquired the playing rights of veteran starting goaltender Brent Moran and top scoring forward Weiland Parrish from the Quad City Storm in exchange for the playing rights of forwards Eimentas Norieka and Ivan Bondarenko.

"I want to extend our deepest thanks to Ivan for his contributions to the Ice Flyers organization. His dedication and skill have been instrumental during his time with us! I want to thank Eimantus as well for joining us last season and contributing on and off the ice in a professional manner. We wish them continued success with the Quad City Storm," said Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris.

Moran, a native of Orléans, Ontario, Canada, is entering his 5th professional season. He began his professional career with the SPHL Fayetteville Marksmen in the 2021-22 season. During his two seasons with the Quad City Storm, he posted impressive statistics. In the 2023-24 season, he played 35 games with a 2.81 goals against average and .922% save percentage, recording a 22-13-1 record. The following season (2024-25), he appeared in 39 games, improving to a 2.67 goals against average and .923% save percentage, finishing with a 21-14-4 record.

Parrish started his professional career with the Ice Flyers in the 2021-22 season and continued into the beginning of the 2022-23 season before joining the ECHL with stints at the Kalamazoo K-Wings and Rapid City Rush. He returned to the SPHL after beginning the 2023-24 season with the Rush and joined the Quad City Storm for 18 games before being called up again to several ECHL teams: the Florida Everblades, Savannah Ghost Pirates, and Cincinnati Cyclones. Last season, Parrish played 45 games for the Quad City Storm, recording 12 goals and 35 assists with a +13 plus/minus rating.

"This trade represents a strategic move to strengthen our roster in key positions. Securing a veteran goaltender of Brent Moran's caliber gives us the stability we have been missing for years and experience we need between the pipes. Additionally, we're thrilled to welcome back Weiland Parrish to Pensacola whose offensive production and versatility will significantly boost our scoring capabilities," explained Harris.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brent Moran to the Ice Flyer family and welcome back Weiland Parrish to Pensacola," said Head Coach Jeremy Gates. "Brent has a proven track record in net, and Weiland's speed and playmaking ability make both great fits for our lineup that provides leadership. This trade reflects our commitment to building a team piece by piece to return to the standard of Ice Flyer hockey. I also want to thank Ivan Bondarenko, who has been one of the great Ice Flyers, as well as Eimantas Noreika for their dedication and passion for Pensacola."

"Building a winning team requires making difficult decisions. To get high value players, you unfortunately need to give up high value players. Also, a last place finish is nowhere near anyone's expectations in Pensacola, so changes had to be made. We're looking forward to the continued development of our 2025-26 roster and ushering in a new era of Ice Flyers to our fans and our community," stated Harris.







