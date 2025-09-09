Ice Flyers Announce Texting Partnership with Vozzi

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce a strategic partnership with Vozzi, an innovative text messaging platform designed to revolutionize fan communication and enhance the overall game day experience.

This new collaboration will provide Ice Flyers fans with instant access to:

Real-time game updates and scores

Exclusive ticket offers and discounts

Behind-the-scenes content and player interviews

Special promotions and event announcements

"We're constantly looking for ways to better connect with our amazing fans," said Ice Flyers Director of Marketing and Operations Brenden Arney. "This partnership with Vozzi allows us to deliver timely information directly to our supporters while creating a more interactive and engaging experience for everyone."

How to Join: Fans can easily opt-in to receive these exclusive updates by completing the form here. Every fan that signs up will be automatically entered for a chance to win Four Glass Tickets to Opening Night on Saturday, October 18.







