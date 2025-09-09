Marksmen Sign Alex Wilkins

Published on September 9, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Alex Wilkins for the 2025-26 season.

Wilkins, 27, was named to the 2025 SPHL All-Rookie Team and finished second in league scoring by a defenseman with 21 points (3g+18a) in 55 games.

The Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, native was an integral part of Fayetteville's blue line and was one of just a handful of players to finish with a positive plus/minus rating for the 2024-25 season.

Wilkins joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love

