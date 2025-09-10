Alumni Game Announced for Tenth Season
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to announce an Alumni Game in celebration of their tenth season in the Roanoke Valley!
The game will take place at Berglund Center on Saturday, November 15, with puck drop set for 1:30 P.M. Former Dawgs from past seasons will return to the ice for three periods of action before the Roanoke vs. Peoria game later that evening at 7:05 P.M.
Tickets for the Alumni Game go on sale online and at the box office Tuesday, September 17 at 10:00 A.M. and start at $10 per person.
Following the game, fans can join the 'Skates Off Social' with the former Dawgs in Club 611 from 4:00-5:30 P.M. A limited number of tickets will be available for $25 per person, which includes light appetizers and access to Club 611 for the game later that night.
Current Alumni Roster (Subject to Change):
Travis Armstrong
Ben Bauer
Phil Bronner
Jordan Carvalho
Cody Dion
Maxime Guyon
Jason Lavallee
Stephen Mele
Colin Murray
Joshua Nenadal
Tom Pokorney
Nick Schneider
Riley Spraggs
Zach Tatrn
Chris Vella
Eric Witzel
