Alumni Game Announced for Tenth Season

Published on September 9, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to announce an Alumni Game in celebration of their tenth season in the Roanoke Valley!

The game will take place at Berglund Center on Saturday, November 15, with puck drop set for 1:30 P.M. Former Dawgs from past seasons will return to the ice for three periods of action before the Roanoke vs. Peoria game later that evening at 7:05 P.M.

Tickets for the Alumni Game go on sale online and at the box office Tuesday, September 17 at 10:00 A.M. and start at $10 per person.

Following the game, fans can join the 'Skates Off Social' with the former Dawgs in Club 611 from 4:00-5:30 P.M. A limited number of tickets will be available for $25 per person, which includes light appetizers and access to Club 611 for the game later that night.

Current Alumni Roster (Subject to Change):

Travis Armstrong

Ben Bauer

Phil Bronner

Jordan Carvalho

Cody Dion

Maxime Guyon

Jason Lavallee

Stephen Mele

Colin Murray

Joshua Nenadal

Tom Pokorney

Nick Schneider

Riley Spraggs

Zach Tatrn

Chris Vella

Eric Witzel







