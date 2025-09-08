Reifler Signed to Dawgs Roster

Published on September 8, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Ryan Reifler has signed a contract for the 2025-2026 season.

The Binghamton, New York native joined the Dawgs roster in March of 2025 to debut his professional career. He appeared in six games and notched two points.

Reifler ended his collegiate career in the spring of 2025 at Elmira College (NCAA-DIII), where he played five seasons. The six-foot-three forward had a dominant career at Elmira, notching 48 goals, 58 assists, 61 penalty minutes, and a plus-22 rating in 120 career collegiate games, earning a second-team All-UCHC selection this season after tallying 14 goals and 14 assists in 25 games. Reifler also was named to the 2020-21 UCHC All-Rookie Team. Prior to his college days, he played four years of junior hockey in the CCHL, NA3HL, and CCHL2, recording 246 points in 120 NA3HL games and a plus/minus rating of plus-184.

Training camp begins Monday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from September 8, 2025

Reifler Signed to Dawgs Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.