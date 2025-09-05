Müller Signs with Roanoke for 2025-2026 Season

Published on September 5, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that forward Gustav Müller has signed a contract for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

The Hudiksvall, Sweden native began his professional career for the Dawgs at the start of the 2024-2025 season. Müller played 28 games in a Roanoke sweater notching 10 goals and 15 assists. He was loaned midseason to Adirondack (ECHL) where he tallied three goals and three assists in 20 games.

Prior to Roanoke, Müller played four years of NCAA hockey, including three seasons with Long Island University (NCAA-DI) and one with Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII). Müller also played one season in the USHL with the Madison Capitals during the 2019-2020 season.

Roanoke is set to kick off their tenth season on Friday, October 17 at 7:05 P.M. against the Huntsville Havoc for Opening Night of the 2025-2026 season sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office staff. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale at the Berglund Center box office and online on Wednesday, September 17.







SPHL Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.