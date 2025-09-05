Goldowski Returns for Fourth Season in Macon

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have signed forward Jake Goldowski for the 2025-26 season.

Goldowski, 25, from Thornhurst, Pa., returns for his fourth season with the Mayhem after joining the team during the 2022-23 season. Last season, Goldowski accomplished major milestones during his time with the Mayhem, including his 100th game with the franchise, as well the 100th point of his professional career.

"We're definitely excited to have Goldy back in Macon," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He is a player that showed he can dominate each night last season. He's definitely a big piece for us."

Goldowski led the Mayhem in scoring last season with 35 points (13 g, 22 a), tying the career high he set in 2023-24 with the Mayhem, despite missing 7 games while with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

"I'm excited to be back in a Mayhem uniform. We have a lot of potential with the guys coming in and the guys that are returning. I'm ready to get this season started," said Goldowski.

