Mayhem Comeback Falls Short in Opener

Published on October 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(PENSACOLA, Fla.) - The Mayhem's comeback bid fell short in their season opener, as they fell 2-1 in the shootout to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The first period of the season got off to a slow start, as the teams felt each other out. Bailey Brkin held his ground until a pass from behind the goal line was tipped in front by Matt Wiesner to break the seal for Pensacola. The Mayhem power play got a look before the end of the period, and despite the good looks it generated, the team trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The power play seemed to generate some positive momentum for the Mayhem, as they mounted multiple high-quality chances in the second period. Alex Cohen, Connor May, Matteo Ybarra, and Conor Witherspoon all had grade-A scoring chances in the frame, but all were thwarted by Ice Flyers goaltender Rico DiMatteo. Michael Krupinski was assessed a 10-minute match penalty for an illegal check to the head, but the Mayhem penalty kill made quick work the ensuing 5-minute man advantage for the Ice Flyers to keep the game 1-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Macon kept pushing, and eventually broke through. Strong dump and chase from the Mayhem's second line led to a puck flung on net from the corner by Matteo Ybarra, which snuck by DiMatteo and tied the game at one. The Mayhem couldn't capitalize on a late power play, sending the game to overtime. Bailey Brkin was fantastic in overtime and the shootout, but the Ice Flyers' Lukas Jirousek scored the winner in the sixth round to ruin the Mayhem's season opener.

The Mayhem are in Birmingham on Friday to take on the Bulls before Opening Night at the Macon Coliseum on Saturday, October 25 at 6 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem







SPHL Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.