Ice Bears Drop Close Game in Season Opener

The Knoxville Ice Bears threatened to tie the game late, but were unable to draw even and fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen 2-1 Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum in North Carolina in the season opener for both teams.

Blake Tosto scored the only goal for the Ice Bears and Stephen Mundinger made 28 saves to keep Knoxville within striking distance in a game that remained close through 60 minutes.

Both teams were strong defensively through the first period, going scoreless with each team totaling seven shots on goal apiece. Colby Muise kicked away Tosto's shot from the right circle and Mundinger slid from right to left to stop a one-timer by Chance Gorman on an odd-man rush.

Gorman scored early in the second to put Fayetteville in front. Tyler Love shot the puck from the right point and it ricocheted off Mundinger's stick and chest before Gorman poked the loose puck on net to open the scoring detail at 2:16.

Tosto tied the game with a one-timer from the high slot six minutes later when Jason Brancheau slid him a cross-ice feed from the right-wing wall and Tosto fired it through a screen and off of Muise's stick and in. Muise finished with 20 saves for Fayetteville.

Cayden Cahill struck a one-timer from the left circle at 1:44 of the third to put the Marksmen ahead for good. Fayetteville broke up a breakout in the Knoxville zone and Cooper Fensterstock found the puck and delivered it across to Cahill to setup the shot. Cahill also assisted on Gorman's goal.

Knoxville was limited in chances during the third period, but had opportunities to tie the game. Davide Gaeta created space in the high slot, but his wrist shot was gloved by Muise. Brayden Stannard broke loose in front of the crease, but Muise kept his shot out and a loose puck along the goal line was cleared away by the Marksmen before the Ice Bears could jump on the rebound.

The Ice Bears return to Knoxville for their home opener against Roanoke on Friday night. Fayetteville visits Peoria on Friday.







