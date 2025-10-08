Ice Bears Promote Mike Murray to Franchise CEO

Published on October 8, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have elevated longtime general manager Mike Murray to the role of CEO. Murray, who joined the Ice Bears' front office in 2005 remains in his roles as President and Co-Owner.

"I am honored to take on the roles of CEO, President and Co-Owner of the organization," said Murray. "I look forward to advancing our strategic vision, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and elevating our brand, culture and presence within the community. I'm also excited to represent the team to our incredible fans, media and corporate partners. Strengthening relationships with civic leaders will be a key focus as we work collaboratively toward securing a new venue for the Ice Bears."

An Ontario native who went on to be a fifth round NHL draft pick to the New York Islanders, Murray's first stop in Knoxville came as a center for the Knoxville Cherokees during the 1989-90 season. He spent parts of five seasons with the Cherokees, serving as team captain and totaled a career-best 77 points during the 1993-94 campaign. He also served stints with the Knoxville Speed and the Ice Bears. He made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1988.

He joined the Ice Bears' ownership group in 2005 and assumed the role of President and GM. Under his guidance, the Ice Bears have won four President's Cups and five William B. Coffey trophies as the SPHL's regular season champions.

"I'm deeply grateful to the ownership group for their trust and support, and to the entire Ice Bears staff and players for their continued dedication and passion," he said. "In my new role, together, I believe we will build an even stronger future for our organization and community."

Dave Feather, who has been with the organization for 20 years and has been the longtime executive vice president of the team was elevated to the role of GM last week.

The Ice Bears host Birmingham for a preseason game on Friday, October 10 at the Civic Coliseum. The team will begin their 24th season in franchise history on the road on Saturday, October 18 at Fayetteville and return home for opening night on Friday, October 24.







SPHL Stories from October 8, 2025

