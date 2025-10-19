Rivermen Skate Past Storm, 5-1

October 18, 2025

MOLINE, IL- The Rivermen wasted no time in getting out to a hot start to the season as Peoria (1-0-0) defeated the Quad City Storm (0-1-0) 5-1 at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, IL.

The tone was set early as Tristan Trudel wasted no time dropping the gloves with Carson Gallagher after the latter leveled a high hit on his teammate. The Rivermen contributed to gaining momentum, and it was rewarded with a goal that was set up by two newcomers. Lazarus Kaebel sent a cross-ice pass to Corey Dennis along the blue line, and Dennis sent a quick shot toward the net. The shot was deflected by Griffin Fox right in the slot, and the puck changed direction and sailed into the back of the net for Fox's first of the season. Peoria took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission of the year.

The Storm unleashed a relentless offensive attack in the second period, outshooting the Rivermen 20-8 in the middle frame. Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich made several great saves to frustrate the Storm, and it opened the door for Peoria's power play to make its presence known for the first time this season. Off a face-off win, Kaebel took the puck into the high slot and sent a hard wrist shot on net. The shot produced a rebound off of the Strom netminder, and forward Michael McChesney was right in front to bury the loose puck and expand the Rivermen's lead to 2-0. Though the Storm were able to rally and get a goal back, McChesney's first of the season loomed large as the Rivermen took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Peoria took control of the game in the third period as Griffen Fox sent a back-door pass to Braydon Barker midway through the frame. Barker made no mistake as he sent the puck into the back of the net. Alec Baer then added on two more goals late in the game after he buried a breakaway chance and an empty-net goal in the final few minutes.

The Rivermen start the season 1-0 on the year for the first time since 2023. Peoria will head back home for their first game at Carver Arena this season on October 24, at 7:15 pm against the Fayetteville Marksmen.







