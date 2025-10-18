Game Preview: October 18, 2025 VS Macon

October 18, 2025

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are set to kick off their season with an exciting home opener against the Macon Mayhem.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Fans can participate in tonight's lightshows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

- The first 1,000 fans to enter the arena will receive a complimentary magnet schedule courtesy of White Smiles General Dentistry and Bubba's 33.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting the Ice Flyers Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #12 Shane Bull's jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

- After tonight's game there will be a post-game skate with the team. Fans can purchase tickets here.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, October 24 at Huntsville | 7:00PM

Home: Saturday, October 25 for $5 Night Presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola | 7:00PM

Away: Thursday, October 30 at Birmingham | 7:05PM

Home: Saturday, November 1 for Day Of The Dead Night | 7:00PM







