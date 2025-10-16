Rivermen Announce Opening Night Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday their opening night roster ahead of their first game of the season on Saturday, October 18, against the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL.

The Roster consists of 18 players, 10 forwards, six defenseman, and two goaltenders to start the year. At the forward position, the Rivermen have announced: Michael McChesney, Daniel Chartrand, Braydon Barker, Connor Szmul, Garrett Devine, Tristan Trudel, Brandon McNamara, Griffen Fox, Alec Baer, and Frank Trazzera.

On defense, the Rivermen will boast: Kylar Fenton, Nick Parody, Cory Dennis, Landon Johnson, Brandon Walker, and Caydon Meyer.

Finally, at the goaltender position, the Rivermen boast returners Nick Latinovich and Jack Bostedt.

The Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. Face-off against the Storm is set for 7:10 pm. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







