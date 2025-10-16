Dawgs Sign Rookie Boysen Among Multiple Transactions

Published on October 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced multiple transactions on Thursday. Forward Ricky Boysen has been to the training camp roster, and forward Hunter Brackett has been placed on waivers. Additionally, the Dawgs have placed the following three players on the 14-day injured reserve list: forward Damon Furuseth, goaltender Gabe Rosek, and defenseman Andrew Stacey.

Boysen joins the Dawgs after starting the season in training camp with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. The 25-year-old forward appeared in two games late in the season last year for the SPHL's Quad City Storm, registering three shots on goal and a minus-one rating during his two appearances in March. Prior to his professional career, the Pittsburgh native played four seasons of college hockey at Trinity College (NCAA-DIII), finishing with 31 goals, 27 assists, and 52 penalty minutes in 103 career games. The six-foot-two rookie also played three years of junior hockey in the NAHL between the Odessa Jackalopes and the Northeast Generals, tallying a total of 22 goals, 32 assists, and 162 penalty minutes in 141 combined games throughout his time in the NAHL.

Brackett signed with Roanoke in September, but began the season in training camp for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders before reporting to the Star City earlier this week. The five-foot-eleven forward previously played for four seasons for Saint Anselm College (NCAA-DIII), appearing in 113 career games. Brackett notched 46 goals, 38 assists, and 93 penalty minutes throughout his collegiate career. The Plantation, Florida native played his junior hockey primarily in the NAHL, in addition to other stops in the NCDC and EHL.

Furuseth heads up the road to Roanoke after getting his first action in professional hockey with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats last season. For Blue Ridge, the six-foot-forward impressed with five goals, three assists, and a plus-five rating in his first 13 pro games. A native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Furuseth featured for the NAHL's Austin Bruins for three seasons from 2021-2024, notching 25 goals, 53 assists, 16 penalty minutes, and a minus-five rating in 173 games for Austin. Furuseth is set to enter his first full professional season with Roanoke.

Rosek was a three-year starter at Concordia University (NCAA-DIII) after playing his junior hockey with the Soo Eagles in the NOJHL. At Concordia, the six-foot-one netminder appeared in 66 games, finishing his career with a .902 save percentage. The East Lansing, Michigan native is entering his rookie season in professional hockey.

Stacey began his professional career with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL during the 2024-25 season, notching three goals, 14 assists, and 197 penalty minutes over 50 games. The six-foot-one defenseman played primarily in the NAHL with one stop in the USPHL in the three seasons prior to his rookie season last year. Throughout those two leagues, the Toledo native put up two goals, 21 assists, and 336 penalty minutes in 121 combined games from 2021-2024.

The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17 against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with 94.9 Star Country FM. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from October 16, 2025

Dawgs Sign Rookie Boysen Among Multiple Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.