Gallagher Traded to Quad City Storm for Future Considerations

Published on October 13, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Carson Gallagher has been traded to the Quad City Storm in exchange for future considerations.

Gallagher joined Roanoke in November of last season after starting the 2024-25 campaign elsewhere in the SPHL with both Evansville and Pensacola. The winger tied for the team-high with a plus-18 rating on the ice, while also leading all SPHL rookies with 18 goals and 47 points in 51 regular season games on his way to winning the league's Rookie of the Year Award. In the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs against Knoxville, Gallagher added three points for the Dawgs.

