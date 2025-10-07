Dawgs Hire Will Statzer as Equipment Manager

Published on October 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that Will Statzer has been named as the team's equipment manager ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

"I'm very thankful to Dan and the organization for the opportunity to join the staff this season," Statzer said. "I'm looking forward to helping the team in any way that I can."

While this will serve as Statzer's first official season on staff with the Rail Yard Dawgs, the Floyd native has been assisting the team's hockey operations staff as a volunteer for the past four seasons. Statzer has worked in the locker room on home game days alongside previous equipment managers, traveled with the team to assist on the road, and even filled in for another SPHL team as an emergency equipment manager in the past. Away from the Dawgs, Statzer is also a part-owner and the manager of Cross Check Pro Shop located at Lancerlot in Vinton. When Will isn't at the rink, he likes spending time at home with his family - his wife SaZha, his daughter SaNovia, their two dogs, and their two cats. Statzer also enjoys playing men's league hockey and rooting for the Dallas Stars, Liberty University, and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

"We're very excited to have Will on the staff this season," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner. "Will is someone who has been a major contributor behind the scenes for our team in the last few years. He's always been willing to chip in however he can as a volunteer, and we expect that work ethic and positive attitude that he's displayed to continue now that Will has taken this well-deserved role. Our staff and our players have already been able to build relationships with Will before this season, which is a major bonus in helping to make the transition smooth."

Training camp is set to start October 7 at Berglund Center. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-2026 season at home on Friday, October 17 against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with 94.9 Star Country FM. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







