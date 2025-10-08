Thunderbolts Name Jackson Stotts Head Equipment Manager

Published on October 7, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the hiring of Jackson Stotts as Head Equipment Manager for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts will raise their President's Cup Championship banner prior to their 2025-26 home opener at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Stotts previously served as Head Equipment Manager of the Thunderbolts during the 2022-23 season before joining the Philadelphia Rebels of the NAHL in the same role for the 2024-25 season. Stotts also served as Head Equipment Manager for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers in the 2021-22 season. The Huntsville, Alabama native learned much of his skills while assisting the equipment staff of the Huntsville Havoc for many of his teenage years before beginning his career in earnest with Des Moines. In response to the hiring of Stotts, Head Coach Jeff Bes commented: "We're happy to have Jackson back, and looking forward to having a great season with him as our equipment manager."

