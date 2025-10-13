Rivermen Sign Forward Frank Trazzera

Published on October 13, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL- The Rivermen announced on Monday that they ha ve signed forward Frank Trazzera back to the active roster ahead of their season opener this Friday n ight in Moline against the Quad City Storm.

Trazzera, a native of Keller, TX, suited up in 35 ga mes for the Rivermen last season and in seven for the Macon Mayhem. In total, Trazzera accumulated two goals and nine assists (11 points) with 60 penalty minutes. Trazzera entered the SPHL in 2024 f ollowing sixteen games with the Elmira River Sharks in the FPHL. He played in three games with the Fayetteville Marksmen before being signed by the Rivermen the following offseas on. Prior to his first year in professional hockey, Trazzera played four years at Trine University in the NCAA Division III ranks, where he netted 56 points in 95 games.

T he Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







