Rivermen Sign Goaltender Latinovich and Defenseman Ferrandino

Published on August 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that they have signed goaltender Nick Latinovich and defenseman Michael Ferrandino to the active roster for the 2025-26 season.

Latinovich, a native of Maple, Ontario, will be in his third season with the Rivermen. Latinovich backstopped Peoria to a President's Cup Championship in 2024. Last season, Latinovich started in four regular-season and four postseason games for the Rivermen. He boasted a 1.51 goals-against average with a .938 save percentage.

Ferrandino, a native of Lisle, Illinois, started with the Rivermen for his first year of professional hockey last season, netting a goal and six assists in 15 games played. Before starting his professional career, Ferrandino played for three years at Augsburg University at the Division III level.

The Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







SPHL Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.