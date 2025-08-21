Marksmen Sign Kyler Head

Published on August 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Kyler Head for the 2025-26 season.

Head, 26, helped spark Fayetteville's offense late in 2024-25 after joining the team from Mercyhurst University, scoring four goals and registering 10 points in 11 games.

The 6-foot-4 winger played in over 100 NCAA Division-I games with Mercyhurst and Robert Morris University, recording 40 points (19g+21a) before turning pro.

Head joins defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody and Blake Holmes, and fellow forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill and Sam Anzai among the announced players for the upcoming season.

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Head and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.