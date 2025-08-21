Ice Flyers Bring Back Laudon Poellinger for Year 2

Published on August 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announce the signing of defenseman Laudon Poellinger for the 2025-26 season.

"Bringing back a player like Laudon gives us many great attributes. He has size and versatility that are hard to find. Gaining pro experience at the end of last season will pay dividends for the continued growth of his game. He is driven to get better every day, and I look forward to seeing the impact he has on our team and our dressing room this season." said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Poellinger, a 6'3" defenseman, rejoins the Ice Flyers after a 7-game stint to close out the 2024-25 season. Prior to Pensacola, he appeared in 7 games with the Peoria Rivermen during the same season. Though he played only 14 games last year in the SPHL, Poellinger also made his mark at the collegiate level with NCAA Division III Saint Mary's University.

His return also reunites two former youth opponents; Poellinger and Sam Dabrowski who grew up just 15 minutes apart, facing off regularly at the local ice rink. Poellinger is looking forward to reuniting with Pensacola, stating "Their [Ice Flyer Nation] support means everything, and I can't wait for Opening Night. I'm going to do whatever it takes to help this team win."







SPHL Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.