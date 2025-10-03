Shane Bull Returns to the Ice Flyers for the 2025-26 Season

PENSACOLA, FL - Head Coach Jeremy Gates and the Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce the signing of forward Shane Bull for the 2025-26 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shane back to the Ice Flyers. He is a player that takes pride in all facets of his game and brings leadership and accountability to our dressing room. His frame allows him to create space as well as get to the dirty areas of the ice to create. We look forward to getting to work with him." said Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Bull, a left-handed forward, re-joins the Ice Flyers after spending part of the 2024-25 season in Pensacola before being called up to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). During his time with the Ice Flyers in 2024-25, Bull recorded 12 points with 5 goals and 7 assists across 21 games played.

In the 2023-24 season, Bull began his professional career with the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) following a four-year collegiate career at SUNY Oswego (NCAA DIII).

Now, with two seasons of ECHL experience, Bull returns to Pensacola ready to make an impact. When asked what he's most looking forward to, Bull said, "Reaching the end goal for the best fanbase in the SPHL."







