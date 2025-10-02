Marksmen Sign Coltan Wilkie

Published on October 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Coltan Wilkie for the 2025-26 season.

Wilkie, 25, comes to Fayetteville following three seasons at Lindenwood University (NCAA), where he appeared in 49 games for the Lions and tallied 13 points (3G, 10A).

The Houston, Texas native played junior hockey across several top leagues. He skated two seasons with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL), where he recorded 12 points in 63 regular-season games and added a goal in the 2019 playoffs. In 2019-20, Wilkie split the season between the Madison Capitols (USHL), posting 5 points in 21 games, and the Okotoks Oilers (AJHL), where he added 9 points in 26 games.

Wilkie joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins, John Aonso

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit, Colby Muise, Christian Wong-Ramos

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Wilkie and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.