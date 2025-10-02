Marksmen Sign Coltan Wilkie
Published on October 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Coltan Wilkie for the 2025-26 season.
Wilkie, 25, comes to Fayetteville following three seasons at Lindenwood University (NCAA), where he appeared in 49 games for the Lions and tallied 13 points (3G, 10A).
The Houston, Texas native played junior hockey across several top leagues. He skated two seasons with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL), where he recorded 12 points in 63 regular-season games and added a goal in the 2019 playoffs. In 2019-20, Wilkie split the season between the Madison Capitols (USHL), posting 5 points in 21 games, and the Okotoks Oilers (AJHL), where he added 9 points in 26 games.
Wilkie joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:
Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos
Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins, John Aonso
Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit, Colby Muise, Christian Wong-Ramos
