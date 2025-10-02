Roudebush Returns to Roanoke for 2025-26 Season

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that goaltender Austyn Roudebush has signed a contract for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Roudebush enters his sixth season in Roanoke, having already cemented his status as one of the best goalies in league history. The veteran netminder needs just two wins to tie Peter Di Salvo's SPHL record of 111 career wins. Appearing in 174 games for the Dawgs in his career, Roudebush has recorded 96 of his 109 career wins in the Star City. Last season, Roudebush led the league with 29 wins as the Dawgs went 29-13-4 in games that Roudebush received the result, and he's led the league in wins, minutes played, and games played in two of the last three seasons. Roudebush has a .909 career save percentage in the SPHL, and his 2.54 career goals against average also ranks among the top 10 all-time in the league's history for goaltenders that appeared in more than 50 games. The Toledo, Ohio native was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs after helping the Dawgs win their first league championship in team history, and the 31-year-old goaltender has a 13-7-1 record, a .916 save percentage, a 2.48 goals against average, and two shutouts in 21 career postseason appearances for the Dawgs.

Training camp is set to start October 7 at Berglund Center. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-2026 season at home on Friday, October 17 against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with 94.9 Star Country FM. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







