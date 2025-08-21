Thunderbolts Sign Defenseman John Woernle

Published on August 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman John Woernle for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2025-26 season and raise their President's Cup Championship banner at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Woernle, a native of Wellesley, Massachusetts, joins the Thunderbolts following four seasons of college hockey at Assumption University between 2021-2025. With Assumption, Woernle scored 7 goals and 60 points in 108 regular season games, earned conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference honors in 2023-24, and was twice part of Assumption's conference championship teams in 2021-22 and 2023-24. Prior to college, Woernle played two seasons of junior hockey with the EHL's New England Wolves, scoring 6 goals and 24 points in 84 games.

"I think I'm a really solid skating 200-foot defenseman that handles pucks well and can contribute offensively, while also being reliable in the defensive zone," replied Woernle when asked about his style of play. On his decision to sign with Evansville, Woernle commented: "I had some really good talks with Coach Bes, and everyone I talked to mentioned what a great spot it was, that they treat you like a pro and that the team is a contender each and every year, everyone had nothing but good things to say about the organization. Pair that with the facilities and all that the Thunderbolts have to offer, and it was a no-brainer. I'm really excited to get out there and join a winning culture in Evansville!"

"John is a player that has been on my radar for some time, I am pleased that he is joining our team this season" commented Head Coach Jeff Bes in response to signing Woernle. Coach Bes continued: "He skates very well, is a solid defender, but can also contribute offensively. He has really good vision and passing skills which give him the ability to control the play and quarterback on the power play."

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.