Thunderbolts Begin 2025-26 Season this Friday at Birmingham

Published on October 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts are set to drop the puck on their President's Cup title defense season, opening their schedule on the road as they take on the Birmingham Bulls this Friday night at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will head South to Alabama for their only game of the weekend, facing the Birmingham Bulls this Friday night at the Pelham Civic Complex, opening face-off set for 7:00pm CT. Fans can watch online on FloHockey or listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will head to Quad City to take on the Storm on Friday, October 24th, opening face-off at Vibrant Arena set for 7:10pm CT. Fans can watch online on FloHockey or listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. The Thunderbolts will host their home opener and celebrate their 2024-25 President's Cup Championship at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm, opening face-off set for 7:00pm CT. Prior to the start of the game, a special ceremony will be held to commemorate the Thunderbolts' first-ever President's Cup Championship victory, featuring the raising of their championship banner to the rafters of Ford Center. The first 4,000 fans in the building will receive a miniature replica of the championship banner. The Thunderbolts will also be wearing specialty Championship jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with doors opening at 6:15pm. All goal zone tickets are available for 10 dollars each through the Ford Center Box Office. There will also be a Party on the Plaza from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, with music and games, and food trucks from Stuft and La Plaza Mexican will be on hand. For tickets, visit the Ford Center Box Office, go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or call (812)422-BOLT (2658).

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

2024-25 Record: 32-19-5, 69 Points, 4th Place

Leading Returning Goal Scorer: Kolten Olynek (20 Goals)

Leading Returning Point Scorer: Filimon Ledziankou (47 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (2024-25: 13-7-4, .907 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs BHM: 2-3-1

The Bulls defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen two games to none in the opening round of last Spring's playoffs, but after winning the first game of the semifinal, were defeated in three games by the Knoxville Ice Bears. Birmingham played a preseason game at Knoxville last Friday night, falling 7-2 in regulation with goals from Kyren Gronick and Fil Ledziankou. They also played an overtime period, with the Bulls winning off a goal from Michael Herrera. In a shootout that followed, the Bulls were defeated 1-0.

Call-up Report

- None To Report

Transactions:

- None To Report

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now.







