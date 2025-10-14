Marksmen Acquire Forward, Timothy Kent from Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday the acquisition of forward Timmy Kent from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for forward Khristian Acosta.

Kent, 26, enters his second professional season, having split last season between Roanoke and the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

"We are excited to have Tim joining our organization," Head Coach Kyle Sharkey said. "His ability and instincts will add to our dynamic offense."

In 14 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs, Kent notched three goals and eight assists, adding three goals and four assists in 22 ECHL games with the Heartlanders to his season total.

Prior to his professional career, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native spent four seasons with Curry College (NCAA Division III), posting 36 goals and 34 assists in 61 games for the Colonels.

