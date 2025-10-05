Marksmen Sign Jesper Tarkiainen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Jesper Tarkiainen for the 2025-26 season.

As a dual citizen of America and Finland, he developed through Jokerit's prestigious junior system in Finland, where he totaled 188 points (104G, 84A) in 246 games, along with 6 points (4G, 2A) in 12 playoff appearances.

He went on to play collegiately at the University of Vermont (NCAA) and New England College (NCAA III), combining for 25 points (8G, 17A) in 64 games at the collegiate level.

Tarkiainen joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos, Joseph Drapluk

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins, Coltan Wilkie, John Aonso

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit, Colby Muise, Christian Wong-Ramos

