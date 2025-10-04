Marksmen Sign Jester Tarkiainen

Published on October 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Jester Tarkiainen for the 2025-26 season.

Tarkiainen, 25, played the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, skating in 91 games and recording 28 points (14g+14a).

The Helsinki, Finland, native came up through the Finnish junior system before moving to North America, where he skated in the NA3HL with the Alexandria Blizzard prior to his collegiate career.

Tarkiainen joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins, John Aonso, Joseph Drapluk, Hlib Varava, Coltan Wilkie, Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit, Colby Muise, Christian Wong-Ramos

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Davis and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.