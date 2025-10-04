Brkin, Raleigh Join Mayhem Roster for Training Camp

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have signed goaltender Bailey Brkin and forward Jake Raleigh for the 2025-26 season.

Brkin, 26, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, returns to the Mayhem for his second season with the team after being acquired in a trade with the Quad City Storm last October.

A staple in the Mayhem lineup, Brkin set an SPHL-career high in appearances last season with 28, posting a .911 save percentage and 3.20 goals-against-average.

"Bailey has a high IQ for a goaltender," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "It's like having a third defenseman with how he plays the puck."

Raleigh, 28, from Raleigh, N.C., made his SPHL debut last season with the Mayhem, and became a lineup regular as the year progressed.

"I'm looking forward Jake's second year in Macon," Pszenyczny said. "He's a hard worker who keeps it simple with a smile on his face."

The Mayhem begin training camp for the 2025-26 season this week.

