Marksmen Sign Hlib Varava

Published on October 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Hlib Varava for the 2025-26 season.

Varava, 23, has played for his hometown HC Kremenchuk for parts of seven seasons in Ukraine, and represented his country in international play many times. Most recently, he played in the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Romania.

Last season, Hlib played in 21 games with HC Storm Odessa in the Ukrainian Hockey League and recorded 18 points (3g+15). During the 2023-24 campaign, the defenseman put up 25 points (5g+20a) in 30 games.

Varava joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos, John Aonso

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins, Coltan Wilkie, Joseph Drapluk

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit, Colby Muise, Christian Wong-Ramos

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Varava and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







