Dawgs Swap Kent, Acquire Acosta in Trade with Marksmen

Published on October 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the rights to forward Timmy Kent have been traded to the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for forward Khristian Acosta.

Acosta joins the Dawgs after completing his rookie year with the Marksmen in the 2024-25 season. In 49 games with Fayetteville, the five-foot-nine forward tallied six goals, 16 assists, and 91 penalty minutes. Before starting his professional career, Acosta played five seasons of college hockey, splitting his career between two schools. The Port Monmouth, New Jersey native spent his last three seasons at Utica University (NCAA-DIII) from 2022-2024, finding plenty of success with the Division Three powerhouse. In 83 games during his time with Utica, Acosta put up 17 goals, 37 assists, 42 penalty minutes, and a plus-19 rating. The 27-year-old forward initially started his college career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA-DI), where he rattled off four goals, five assists, and 72 penalty minutes in 33 combined games across two seasons. Acosta played his junior hockey in the USHL and NAHL, primarily suiting up for USHL squads such as Sioux Falls Stampede, Central Illinois Flying Aces, and the Tri-City Storm. Throughout 161 combined games in those two junior leagues, Acosta recorded 26 goals, 72 assists, and 231 penalty minutes.

Kent completed his first pro season in the 2024-25 campaign, appearing in 14 games for the Dawgs before he was called up to the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. With Roanoke, Kent had three goals, 11 assists, 10 penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating before departing the team on December 20. The Florida native recorded three goals, four assists, and four penalty minutes in 22 games for the Heartlanders. Kent was protected by Roanoke at the conclusion of last season and started training camp back in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder before he was released on October 11. Before his professional career, the five-foot-seven forward played his collegiate hockey at both the University of New England (NCAA-DIII) and Curry College (NCAA-DIII). In 63 career collegiate games, Kent notched 38 goals, 34 assists, and 49 penalty minutes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17 against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with 94.9 Star Country FM. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







