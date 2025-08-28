Bart Rogers to be Inducted into Rivermen Hall of Fame

PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce that President, Co-Owner, and C hief Operating Officer Bart Rogers will be inducted into the Rivermen Hall of Fame this season in the "Builders" category. Rogers is the second owner (following Bruce Saurs) and the first President to be inducted into the Rivermen Hall of Fame.

"It's a career honor to be inducted. When I started here as an unpaid intern, I never imagined I could end up in the same hall of fame with the hockey greats, but also so many builders like Bruce Saurs, Pete BardezBanian, Dave Eminian, Mark Olson, and Bud Gingher, who paved the way to make sure hockey could thrive here in Peoria."

Rogers, 55, started working with the Rivermen during the 1992-93 season and has been with the franchise off and on for 25 years. He has been present in some form or fashion for each league the Rivermen have been a part of, including the IHL, ECHL, AHL, and SPHL. Rogers was the Assistant General Manager when the Rivermen won their first and only Kelly Cup in 2000 as members of the ECHL.

Rogers first became President and COO in 2004 and left when the franchise was sold to the St. Louis Blues in 2008. Rogers later returned as a part of a five-man ownership group, along with former friend and mentor Bruce Saurs, to save Rivermen hockey in 2013 following the team's exit from the AHL. Rogers has served as the team's President and COO since 2013, when Peoria entered the SPHL. This season will mark Rogers' twelfth consecutive year leading the Rivermen front office.

Under his guidance, the Rivermen have won six William B. Coffee Titles as regular season champions, the most in SPHL history, and have won two President's Cup league championships in 2022 and 2024.

A date for Rogers' induction ceremony has not yet been announced.

The Rivermen Hall of Fame was established in 1991 and has allowed the team to recognize, honor, and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions, specifically in professional hockey in Peoria. The Rivermen Hall of Fame is divided into two wings: one for players and coaches and one for "builders," which consists of those who have been honored for their contributions to the greater good and/or the administration of professional hockey in Central Illinois.

The Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







