Rivermen Sign Three for 2025

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Tuesday that they have signed forwards Griffen Fox and Daniel Chartrand, along with defenseman Brendan Rons, to the active roster for the 2025-26 season.

Fox, a native of Brantford, Ontario, made his professional debut last season. Fox played in nine games in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets and the Allen Americans in the ECHL. Fox played in 45 games with the Rivermen, contributing 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points on the year. Fox also starred in all four playoff games for the Rivermen last season. Before starting his professional career, Fox played for three years at Lakehead University in Canada.

Daniel Chartrand, a native of Dauphin, Manitoba, was a three-year veteran of the FPHL and the Port Huron Prowlers. Prior to being called up to the Rivermen last season, Chartrand contributed 23 goals and 41 assists (64 points) for the Prowlers. Once he came to Peoria, Chartrand notched two goals and three assists (five points) in 15 games. Chartrand played NCAA Division III college hockey at Northland College for four years from 2018-2022.

Brendan Rons made his professional debut last season in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers and the Rapid City Rush. A native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Rons came to Peoria late in the season but made an impact on the Rivermen's blue line. Rons suited up for 10 games last year for Peoria and was a plus-two with 20 penalty minutes. Prior to his first year in professional hockey, Rons played for four years with the Ferris State University Bulldogs, playing at the NCAA Division I level.

The Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







