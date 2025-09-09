Risk Returns to Havoc
Published on September 9, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are pleased to announce the re-signing of defenseman, Charlie Risk.
Risk, 26, re-signs with The Havoc after appearing in 53 games regular season games and 3 playoff games during the 2024-25 season. Throughout last season, the Alberta, Canada native tallied 38 points (5 goals, 33 assists).
Prior to his time with The Havoc, Risk attended Albertus Magnus College where he played 4 years of NCAA III hockey. Post-college, the defenseman played one season in France before signing in Huntsville.
"Charlie is a difference maker on the backend for us," said Stu Stefan. "He helps create offense, plays hard, and always has his teammates' backs. We're excited to have him back."
