Mayhem Sign Former ThunderBolt Del Vecchio

Published on September 9, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Patrick Del Vecchio for the 2025-26 season.

Del Vecchio, 25, from Mississauga, Ontario, comes to Macon after making his professional debut last season with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Prior to his four game stint with the eventual SPHL champions, in which he recorded one assist in four games, Del Vecchio recorded a career high 12 points (2 g, 10 a) in just 18 games during his senior year at NCAA division-III Alvernia University.

"We liked what we saw out of Patrick during his time in Evansville," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He adds more energy to our team and a defensively sound game."

Prior to his breakout season at Alvernia, Del Vecchio spent three years at NCAA division-III Norwich University, where he recorded 25 points (10 g, 15 a) in his tenure there.

"I am very excited to be signing in Macon," said Del Vecchio. "I can't wait to meet the players, coaches, staff, and all the fans and get rolling. Looking forward to the season and seeing what we can do."

SPHL Stories from September 9, 2025

