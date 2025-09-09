From UWSP Pointers to Ice Flyers: the Chemistry Continues

The Pensacola Ice Flyers were proud to announce the signing of four former University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point players earlier this month: Tyler German, Dawson Sciarrino, Andrew Poulias, and Nicholas Aromatario. Having played together at UWSP, this group brings pre-established chemistry and a proven track record of success, including multiple WIAC Championships.

It's always great when you have players that have familiarity with each other on and off the ice. I'm looking forward to seeing their chemistry and how it plays a role in our culture

Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates

In 2020, freshmen Nicholas Aromatario and Andrew Poulias arrived at UW-Stevens Point ready to contribute to a strong hockey program. The following year, Tyler German and Dawson Sciarrino arrived. Over the next few seasons, these four players developed strong on-ice chemistry, combining defensive stability, offensive production, and consistent work ethic.

Their continued efforts resulted in the 2023 WIAC Championship, where all four played key roles in helping UWSP secure the conference title. The following season, Aromatario went on to join the Peoria Rivermen, while the trio of German, Poulias, and Sciarrino returned to capture another WIAC Championship in 2024, solidifying their place in UWSP history once more. Throughout their time at UWSP, Poulias was acknowledged for his play with an All-WIAC First Team award in 2024-25, and Dawson Sciarrino was acknowledged with All-WIAC Honorable Mention in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

After concluding the 2024-25 collegiate season, Andrew Poulias joined the Rivermen, while Tyler German came to Pensacola alongside Aromatario, who was traded to the Ice Flyers mid-last season.

Now, as they come together for a full season with the Ice Flyers, this group brings extensive experience and the chemistry of a core that knows how to compete at a high level. Their time at UW-Stevens Point, combined with professional experience in the SPHL, has prepared them to make an immediate impact and contribute to the Ice Flyers in the upcoming season.







