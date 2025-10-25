Latinovich & Power Play Shine in 3-1 Home Opening Victory

PEORIA, IL- Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich made 37 saves on 38 shots while the Rivermen power play was perfect in a 3-1 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen in front of 4762 fans at Carver Arena.

The Marksmen took the play to the Rivermen early in the contest, outshooting them 5-0 by the time the period was half over. But Nick Latinovich held firm in the net. Both Latinovich and Muise were perfect despite some quality chances for both sides. But due to the goaltenders, both teams left the ice frustrated and scoreless after the first period.

But it was the Rivermen who were able to break through as Michael McChesney streaked up through the middle of the ice and into the offensive zone. McChesney was tripped up in the slot but was able to dish the puck to his right to Garrett Devine, who rifled a one-timed shot into the back of the net for his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 Peoria. The Rivermen followed it up a few minutes later on the power play as Corey Dennis' slap-shot was deflected by Braydon Barker right in front of the net to ext end the Rivermen's lead to 2-0.

The Marksmen enjoyed six straight minutes of power play time to close the second period and laid siege to Latinovich and the Rivermen. But the Peoria penalty killers were solid, blocking shots and limiting dangerous chances in front of the net. Thanks to their efforts, the Rivermen took a 2-0 lead into the third period.

Fayetteville was able to get on the board off a rebound from a breakaway chance early in the third, but Peoria countered later in the frame, again on the power play. Braydon Barker, standing at the base of the left-wing circle, sent a quick pass across the crease to the opposite circle, where Rivermen defenseman Kylar Fenton was sneaking in on the back door. Fenton one-timed Barker's pass into the net quickly, giving no time for Muise to make a save. Fenton's power-play goal marked the third power-play tall y in five attempts for the Rivermen in their last two games and has been instrumental in Peoria's 2-0 start to the season.

Nick Latinovich made 37 saves on the evening and extended his winning streak to two games while maintaining his 1.0 goals-against-average. The Rivermen will conclude the weekend series on home ice on Saturday evening against the Marksmen at 7:15 pm at Carver Arena.







