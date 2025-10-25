Ice Bears Downed in Home Opener

Published on October 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Gustav Müller opened the scoring early for Roanoke when he poked in a loose puck in the crease at 2:04 of the first. Stephen Mundinger stopped Khristian Acosta's shot from in tight, but the puck came free for Müller to put back on net to give Roanoke the lead.

The Rail Yard Dawgs scored on the power play five and half minutes later when Trey Fechko fired the puck past Mundinger from the left circle.

Acosta scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed by Müller at 2:23 of the third to make it 3-0.

Müller scored a shorthanded goal when he stole the puck in the neutral zone and slipped the puck behind Mundinger at 16:34 of the second.

Marcus Fechko scored off a centering pass at 3:31 of the third to cap off the scoring.

The two teams will reconvene Saturday night at the Berglund Center in Virginia.







SPHL Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.