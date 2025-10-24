Dawgs Sign Rookie Forward Kinash

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Matt Kinash has signed a standard player contract with the team.

Kinash started this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, appearing in their home-opening win against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday. Before turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native played five years of collegiate hockey, spending two seasons at UMass-Lowell (NCAA-DI), two seasons at University of Alaska-Anchorage (NCAA-DI), and one season at Toronto Metro University (USports). The 25-year-old had two goals, five assists, 22 penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in 40 career NCAA games, and added one goal, three assists, and six penalty minutes in 16 games while at Toronto Metro. The six-foot forward also played two seasons of junior hockey for the AJHL's Drayton Valley Thunder, where Kinash tallied 36 goals, 47 assists, and 70 penalty minutes in 104 games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 24 before returning home to host Knoxville on Saturday, October 25 at Berglund Center. Saturday's game is Scooby Doo Night, sponsored by K92.3 FM. Puck drop for Saturday's contest is slated for 7:05 P.M. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







