Dawgs Add Rookie Forward Miklakos on PTO

Published on October 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Stefan Miklakos has signed a player tryout contract with the team.

Miklakos started this season in training camp with the Fayetteville Marksmen, falling just short of making the Opening Night roster. Miklakos also played two games at the end of last season for the Macon Mayhem once his collegiate career had concluded. Prior to his start in professional hockey, the Pelham, New York native played for four seasons at SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA-DIII). In his college playing days, the five-foot-ten forward recorded 31 goals, 29 assists, 85 penalty minutes, and a plus-29 rating in 98 career games at Geneseo, as Miklakos was a part of two different conference championship teams. The 25-year-old also played two seasons of junior hockey between the NAHL and the NCDC, suiting up for the Lone Star Brahmas and Connecticut Junior Rangers, respectively.

Additionally, Roanoke moved goaltender Gabe Rosek from the 14-day injured reserve to the 30-day injured reserve list on Monday. Rosek will not be eligible for activation until November 15.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 24 before returning home to host Knoxville on Saturday, October 25 at Berglund Center. Saturday's game is Scooby Doo Night, sponsored by K92.3 FM. Puck drop for Saturday's contest is slated for 7:05 P.M. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







