Berke and Weaver-Vitale Return to Huntsville

Published on August 28, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the re-signing of forward Nathan Berke and defenseman Kevin Weaver-Vitale.

Both Berke, 26, and Weaver-Vitale, 25, joined The Havoc late in the 2024-25 season. Berke appeared in 7 regular season games and 3 playoff games while Weaver-Vitale competed in 6 regular season and 3 playoff games.

Prior to signing with The Havoc, both players spent 5 seasons in the State University of New York System - Weaver-Vitale attending SUNY-Plattsburgh and Berke at SUNY-Cortland.

"Nate came in late last season and made an impact right away," said Stu Stefan. "We felt like he got better every game and found his place on the team. We are excited to see him continue that growth and be an impact player for us this year."

As for Kevin, Head Coach Stefan said, "Kevin joined us last season after a solid college career and earned a roster spot in the playoffs for us. We are looking forward to seeing him continue his success at the pro level. We think he has a ceiling as an all around defenseman."







