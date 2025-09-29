Gerstein Joins Macon's Group of Adrian Forwards

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that they have signed forward Casey Gerstein for the 2025-26 season.

Gerstein, 25, from Markham, Ontario, joins forwards John Kaljian and Connor May as former NCAA division III Adrian Bulldogs in the Mayhem forward group. Gerstein played 30 games with the Bulldogs from 2023-2025, recording 13 points (7 g, 6 a) and a +16 rating.

"Casey will add physicality up front with his size," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He had offensive success at school, which we are looking to translate into the pro game."

Prior to his time at Adrian, Gerstein spent parts of three seasons with NCAA division-III King's College, where he recorded 45 points (20 g, 25 a) in 54 games.

