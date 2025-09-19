Kelley Returns to Macon Forward Group

Published on September 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have signed forward Justin Kelley for the 2025-26 season.

Kelley, 27, from Maple Grove, Minn., returns to the Mayhem after his first full professional season last year, in which he missed only three games for the Mayhem while putting up 23 points (8 g, 15 a).

"Kelley really expanded his game last season," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He's a big contributor to our penalty kill's success, and definitely not afraid to get to the paint."

Kelley was an integral part of the Mayhem's penalty kill from day one last season, and factored in on the power play as well.

"I'm excited to be back in Macon," said Kelley. "Looking forward to having a great season."

