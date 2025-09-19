Bud Light Watch Parties Are Back

Published on September 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting watch parties for select games this season sponsored by Bud Light. We will be hosting four watch parties at Bubba's 33. Catch the Dawgs away games in a fun, family-friendly environment alongside fellow fans. Each watch party is free to attend, and kids are welcome. Doors will open one hour before puck drop. We'll see ya there!

Watch party games are:

11/7 - Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Bulls Event Starts @7:00pm Puck Drop: 8:00pm

12/19 - Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Marksmen Event Starts @6:00pm Puck Drop: 7:00pm

3/20 - Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Havoc Event Starts @7:00pm Puck Drop: 8:00pm

4/4 - Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Rivermen Event Starts @7:15pm Puck Drop: 8:15pm







