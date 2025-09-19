Zhuk Signs with Roanoke for 2025-2026 Season

The Rail Yard Dawgs are pleased to announce the signing of left ¬âwinger Artyom Zhuk for the 2025-2026 season.

The Belarus native joins Roanoke after completing his rookie season in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm. Zhuk appeared in 24 games during the 2024-2025 season, finishing with five goals and three assists. Zhuk played previously in the VHL of Russia where he scored three goals, 12 assists, and registered 66 penalty minutes over 81 games.

Artyom Zhuk brings international experience and physical presence to the Dawgs forward line.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







